325 Bangladeshi research papers retracted over plagiarism and irregularities
Mohammad Moniruzzaman Khan, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at North South University, also claims to be one of the world's leading researchers. However, several well-known journals have retracted 26 of Moniruzzaman's research papers.
He was the lead author on six of these and a co-author on the rest. The journals state that the papers were retracted due to various irregularities, including fake peer reviews, data inconsistencies and plagiarism.
Moniruzzaman Khan is just one example. Prothom Alo has identified at least 325 research papers retracted between 2019 and June 2026 that are linked to researchers from various universities and research institutions in Bangladesh.
For researchers in any country, publishing research papers in journals is a crucial step in the scientific and academic world. Through publication, researchers formally gain intellectual property rights and academic recognition for their work. Publishing in world-renowned journals enhances a researcher's prestige and plays a significant role in academic promotions.
Experts say that when research papers from a country are repeatedly retracted, it puts the reputation of all researchers from that nation at stake. Then it becomes increasingly difficult to publish new research in well-known journals.
Globally, the quality and impact of a researcher's work are primarily evaluated based on how many times their work has been cited by other researchers. Professor Kazi Matin Uddin Ahmed of the Department of Geology at Dhaka University, whose approximately 450 research works have been cited nearly 20,000 times, told Prothom Alo that each retracted paper is like a red card in football, adding that the growing number of retractions involving Bangladeshi researchers is now a matter of concern.
How the information was found
When allegations are raised against a research paper, most publishers follow the guidelines of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), a non-profit organisation that promotes integrity and ethical standards in scholarly publishing.
The process typically begins with a preliminary assessment by a journal editor. If initial evidence supports the allegations, the authors are asked to provide the original data and an explanation. If the response is deemed unsatisfactory, the journal or publisher forms an independent investigation panel. If serious misconduct is established, the paper is formally retracted.
Retraction notices are tracked by Retraction Watch, a website that maintains a global database of withdrawn research papers. Prothom Alo used data from Retraction Watch alongside its own review to identify at least 325 retracted papers involving researchers affiliated with Bangladeshi universities and research institutions. The newspaper noted that this is not necessarily the final figure, as additional retractions may have occurred.
For this report, each retracted paper was counted only once, even if it involved multiple Bangladeshi institutions or researchers. Most of the retractions were issued by publishers such as Elsevier, Springer Nature, Wiley, Hindawi and IEEE.
Analysis shows that the most common reasons cited were manipulation of the peer-review process, inconsistencies in data and results, plagiarism, reuse of the same data and citation manipulation through irrelevant references. Some notices also identified the involvement of commercial "paper mills" that sell authorship on research papers.
The analysis found that researchers affiliated with Daffodil International University were linked to 44 retracted papers, followed by North South University (42), Jahangirnagar University (32), United International University (UIU) (21) and the University of Dhaka (20).
Researchers from the University of Chittagong, University of Rajshahi and Begum Rokeya University were each associated with 11 retracted papers. Others included World University of Bangladesh (10), Noakhali Science and Technology University (10), BGC Trust University Bangladesh (10), Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) (7) and Gopalganj Science and Technology University (6).
The 26 papers involving North South University's Professor Mohammad Moniruzzaman Khan that were later retracted had been published between 2021 and mid-2022. All were withdrawn in 2023. Each of the retracted papers included researchers from several Saudi Arabian universities as co-authors.
Several Bangladeshi researchers stated that Saudi Arabia provided financial incentives to researchers to improve the global rankings of its universities. Thus, researchers from various countries began publishing research under the names of various Saudi universities. However, concerns over research quality emerged and since 2020 the number of retractions involving Saudi universities has risen significantly.
Meanwhile, Professor Moniruzzaman denied responsibility for the 26 retractions and instead blamed the publishers. Speaking to Prothom Alo over phone on 2 July, he described himself as one of the world's leading researchers. "The research was published only after evaluation and revision by multiple reviewers," he added.
Asked whether the publishers had sought the authors' opinion before retracting the papers, Moniruzzaman said they had submitted their explanations but claimed the publishers ignored them.
A review of records from North South University's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering found that Moniruzzaman and his student collaborators published at least 80 research papers within roughly 18 months between 2021 and mid-2022. The unusually high volume of publications raised concerns within his faculty.
Professor Shazzad Hosain, dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences at North South University, told Prothom Alo on 2 July, "So many research papers were published simultaneously in international publications. This seemed unusual even to the university. We warned Moniruzzaman about the matter at that time."
Despite the concerns, the university did not launch a formal investigation or take disciplinary action.
Researchers are required to disclose their institutional affiliations when publishing academic work. One after another, research associated with authors from North South University has been retracted from various international journals. Prothom Alo's investigation indicates that the number of retracted research papers associated with North South University is 42. These authors include teachers and students from various departments of the university, as well as guest researchers.
One of them is Muntasir Murshed, who was associated with eight retracted papers. Although employed as a research fellow at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), he listed both North South University and Daffodil International University as his affiliations.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on July 6, Morshed said he had listed Daffodil International University "out of love for the university." He said he is a former student of North South University and a "guest researcher" at Daffodil. He also claimed that he was not clear about the exact reasons why the papers had been retracted.
After reviewing the eight retracted papers, BIDS Director General Professor Enamul Haque described the matter as "a serious offence" and told Prothom Alo that the institute would take institutional action.
Incentives and awards under scrutiny
At least 44 research papers associated with researchers from Daffodil International University (DIU) have been retracted. One of the individuals with the highest number of retractions is Mominur Rahman, a lecturer in the university's pharmacy department. Seven of his research papers were retracted. He was the lead author on five of these and a co-author on two.
The research topics included cancer, nanomedicine, Alzheimer's disease, COVID-19 and the potential for developing medicine from marine components.
Springer and Elsevier, two of the world's largest research publication houses, stated in their investigations that the editorial boards lost confidence in the scientific results of the studies after finding various irregularities.
Attempts were made to contact Mominur Rahman for his statement, but he could not be reached. Sources from Daffodil's pharmacy department revealed that he is currently abroad for higher studies.
Meanwhile, university sources noted that Daffodil International University provides various financial incentives to researchers. Based on the quality of the research, a researcher can receive incentives ranging from BDT 20,000 to a maximum of BDT 50,000. Additionally, extra benefits are provided for special contributions. "Best Researcher Awards" are given annually by faculty and department.
Mahfuza Parveen, Director of the Research Division at Daffodil University, stated that if allegations against those whose research has been retracted are proven, the provided funds will be recovered. She told Prothom Alo that there are some such precedents there, adding that they would contact Mominur Rahman to resolve the matter.
Some researchers who published research using the name of Daffodil International University are actually employed at other institutions. One such researcher is Talha Bin Emran, whose 10 research papers were retracted from international journals. Although he used Daffodil's name in the research papers, he is currently working at BGC Trust University Bangladesh.
Nine research papers using the name of World University of Bangladesh were retracted from a researcher named Abdul Kader Mohiuddin. Mohiuddin was the sole author of these studies. No other institution's name was used, nor were there any co-authors. Inquiries at the private university revealed that this researcher, Mohiuddin, served in the university's pharmacy department until 2022. No information regarding his whereabouts after 2022 was available from the university.
University settles for mere warning
Following the emergence of research retractions, an investigation was launched last year against Professor Abu Reza Md. Towfiqul Islam of the Department of Disaster Management at Begum Rokeya University (BRUR). The university formed an investigation committee for this purpose, with Professor Kazi Matin Uddin Ahmed serving as its convener.
After reviewing the investigation report, the university's syndicate recently issued a minor penalty by warning Professor Towfikul Islam. He was also advised to be more cautious in such work in the future.
Prothom Alo has identified nine retracted research papers in which Professor Towfikul Islam was a co-author. These were retracted by various international research journals. The studies focused on various topics, including pollution from personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic and microplastic pollution along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.
When asked why the university settled for just a warning, the Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Professor Showkat Ali, told Prothom Alo on 14 July that the university faced complications in taking action. He explained that they had no established policy to follow regarding research retractions, nor does the university have a policy of its own.
Reusing data from own research
Professor Md. Mostafizur Rahman of the Department of Environmental Science at Jahangirnagar University published a series of research papers on sugar, tea bags, fish from the Poshur River in the Sundarbans and the COVID-19 virus. He served as a co-author for these studies published in world-renowned international research journals.
However, investigations by international publishing organisations revealed that imaginary data was used instead of actual tests in several papers bearing his name. As the allegations were proven, 10 research papers in which Professor Mostafizur Rahman was a co-author have already been retracted.
Analysis shows that his team published a research paper on plastic pollution in the Sundarbans in 2022, which has not yet been retracted. However, further research papers were later published using the data from that study without conducting new tests.
Professor Mostafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo on 7 July that he had tried to be honest. He stated that the primary contact with the publishing houses was Brazilian researcher Guilherme Malafaia. Therefore, he does not know exactly where the problem occurred. Expressing regret over the retraction of the research papers, he said, "I have become cautious after this incident."
Retracted research in promotion applications
Shapan Chandra Majumder is a professor in the Department of Economics at Comilla University. He has received the university’s "Best Researcher" award multiple times. In 2022, he was promoted from Associate Professor to Professor.
However, an analysis of the professor's promotion application, obtained by Prothom Alo, shows that a study he cited at the beginning of his application was retracted by the publishing journal in July 2024.
Shapan Chandra Majumder was a co-author of that study, which focused on reducing environmental pollution in emerging economies. The journal cited fake peer reviews prior to publication as the reason for the retraction.
Another of Shapan Chandra Majumder’s research papers was retracted in July 2025. This time, the professor was the lead author. The research journal also retracted this study, which focused on the mental health of Bangladeshi bankers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plagiarism in the text, data, findings, or concepts was cited as the reason.
Professor Shapan Chandra claimed these allegations were untrue, stating that the publishing houses retracted the papers due to some of their own internal errors.
At United International University (UIU), 11 research papers by Md. Kamruzzaman, a professor in the Department of Business Administration, were retracted from several international research journals on allegations of fraud. Professor Kamruzzaman’s retracted studies were published between 2022 and 2024, with the retractions occurring between 2025 and early 2026.
The main subjects of the 11 retracted studies were green economy, sustainable development and financial management. Md. Kamruzzaman was the lead author on five of these and a co-author on six. Professor Salma Karim, from the same department at the same university, was a co-author on four of them.
The editorial boards of the world-renowned publishing houses Springer and Elsevier declared these research papers canceled after thorough investigations. Among the types of fraud mentioned in the retraction notes was fake peer review.
Kamruzzaman told Prothom Alo on 20 July that there were no major instances of fraud or plagiarism behind his retracted research papers. He claimed the papers were retracted primarily due to some inconsistencies in the "literature review" or citations.
Md. Zulfiqur Rahman, Registrar of United International University, told Prothom Alo that they were unaware of the research retractions. He added that appropriate steps would be taken now that they are informed.
What are the accountability mechanisms?
Researchers note that in Bangladesh, academics generally publish research in various domestic journals to secure promotions and other institutional benefits. The number of papers published in globally recognized journals is low and even those are being found to contain irregularities, theft and other issues. However, there is no accountability system in place when research is retracted.
Professor Mamun Ahmed, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), told Prothom Alo at his office on 16 July, "If an allegation of fraud is raised against any teacher or researcher, it is primarily the responsibility of that university to investigate and take action. If the university ignores the allegation or fails to take action, the UGC will conduct its own investigation and take direct disciplinary measures."
It remains to be seen what steps the universities and the UGC will take.