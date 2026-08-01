325 Bangladeshi research papers retracted over plagiarism and irregularities

Mohammad Moniruzzaman Khan, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at North South University, also claims to be one of the world's leading researchers. However, several well-known journals have retracted 26 of Moniruzzaman's research papers.

He was the lead author on six of these and a co-author on the rest. The journals state that the papers were retracted due to various irregularities, including fake peer reviews, data inconsistencies and plagiarism.

Moniruzzaman Khan is just one example. Prothom Alo has identified at least 325 research papers retracted between 2019 and June 2026 that are linked to researchers from various universities and research institutions in Bangladesh.