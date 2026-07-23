50th BCS written results published, 6,165 passed
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the results of 50th BCS written examination today, Thursday.
A total of 6,165 candidates have passed the examinations. The result is available on the PSC website.
According to the PSC calendar, viva voce are scheduled to begin on 10 August.
The 50th BCS will recruit a total of 2,150 candidates, including both cadre and non-cadre positions. Of these, 1,755 are cadre posts.
The Health Cadre will receive the largest number of recruits, with 650 positions, followed by 200 positions in the Administration Cadre and 117 positions in the Police Cadre.
Job seekers argue that publishing PSC examination results quickly is not enough. They say the verification process under the Ministry of Public Administration must also be completed promptly and in parallel.
Otherwise, the primary objective of accelerating the recruitment process will not be achieved.