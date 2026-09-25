Study in Europe: 10 countries where international students can earn more

Europe is one of the world’s most popular destinations for higher education. International students can work part-time in Europe subject to certain conditions. However, work permits, weekly working-hour limits and wages vary from country to country.
International students can work up to 22.5 hours a week. The hourly income is €16 to €18 (around Tk 2,539). On average, it is possible to earn around €1,606 a month (around Tk 226,000).
Students can work up to 20 hours a week. The average hourly income is around €16.86 (around Tk 2,377). Monthly earnings can be around €1,490 (around Tk 210,000).
Students can work 20 hours a week during the academic year and 40 hours a week during holidays. The average hourly wage is around €13.50 (around Tk 1,904). The average monthly income is around €1,170 (around Tk 165,000).
Students can work 20 hours a week. The average hourly income is around €14.74 (around Tk 2,078), or 110 Danish kroner. The average monthly income is around 8,500 kroner, or €1,138 (around Tk 160,000).
Most students can work up to 20 hours a week. The average hourly wage is around £12.21 (around Tk 2,000), or €14.90. Monthly earnings can be around £977 (around Tk 160,000), or €1,127 (around Tk 159,000).
There is no specific weekly working-hour limit for international students, but most students work around 20 hours a week. The average monthly income is around 12,503 Swedish kronor, or €1,113 (around Tk 156,000).
International students in Spain can work up to 30 hours a week. The average hourly wage is around €9.26 (around Tk 1,306). The average monthly income is around €1,111 (around Tk 157,000).
Students from outside the European Union can work 20 hours a week. The average hourly income is around €12.82 (around Tk 1,808). This can amount to around €1,111 a month (around Tk 157,000).
Students from outside the European Union can work 20 hours a week during the academic year. The average hourly wage is around €12.82 (around Tk 1,808). Monthly earnings can be around €1,053 (around Tk 148,000).
Students can work up to 15 hours a week. Although the working-hour limit is relatively low, the average hourly wage is around €18 (around Tk 2,539). The average monthly income is around €1,080 (around Tk 152,000).