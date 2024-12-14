Dhaka University restricts entry of vehicles to campus
The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have restricted entry of vehicles to the campus, according to an urgent press release issued by the DU proctor's office on Saturday.
The press release said entry of vehicles will remain restricted from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Friday, Saturday and government holidays, as well as from 5:00pm to 10:00pm on working days.
No vehicle will enter the campus during this period except for vehicles with a sticker of Dhaka University and vehicles for emergency services including ambulances, physicians, patients, journalists and other government vehicles.
The DU authorities said entry of vehicles will be controlled by putting barricades on the university’s seven entry points including Shahbagh, Doyel Chattar, Burn Unit, Shibbari Crossing, Fuller Road, Palashi intersection and Nilkhet.
Authorities said vehicular movement will remain restricted for the overall safety of the students of Dhaka University, according to the press release.