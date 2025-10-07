Junior scholarship exam: Revised guidelines published

The revised guidelines for the Junior Scholarship Examination 2025 for class-eight students have been published.

According to the new guidelines, students of class eight in approved educational institutions will be eligible to participate in the Junior Scholarship Examination based on merit and specific quotas. The Ministry of Education issued the revised guidelines on Sunday (5 October).

Under the new policy, a minimum of 20 per cent and a maximum of 40 per cent students of class eight enrolled in approved secondary or lower secondary educational institutions may sit for the Junior Scholarship Examination.