National University: Form fill-up for 2nd year honours starts today

The process of filling in the forms for the 2024 honours second year examination of the National University will start on 27 August and continue until 18 September.

Eligible candidates for participation in the examination -

Students of the academic session 2022–23 (regular), students of sessions 2019–20, 2020–21 and 2021–22 (irregular and grade improvement), as well as students of sessions 2017–18 and 2018–19 who have been promoted, will be allowed to participate in the 2024 honours second year examination only for those courses in which they obtained an ‘F’ grade.

Applications for form fill-up, entry of in-course marks (for both regular and irregular candidates whose marks were not previously submitted) and all related activities shall be carried out online from 27 August.