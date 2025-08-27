National University: Form fill-up for 2nd year honours starts today
The process of filling in the forms for the 2024 honours second year examination of the National University will start on 27 August and continue until 18 September.
Eligible candidates for participation in the examination -
Students of the academic session 2022–23 (regular), students of sessions 2019–20, 2020–21 and 2021–22 (irregular and grade improvement), as well as students of sessions 2017–18 and 2018–19 who have been promoted, will be allowed to participate in the 2024 honours second year examination only for those courses in which they obtained an ‘F’ grade.
Applications for form fill-up, entry of in-course marks (for both regular and irregular candidates whose marks were not previously submitted) and all related activities shall be carried out online from 27 August.
Schedule for form fill-up
1. Application submission period: 27 August to 18 September 2025.
2. Final deadline for data entry confirmation: 22 September 2025 at 11:59 pm.
3. Deadline for fee payment through Sonali Seba: from 24 September to 25 September 2025 until 4:00 pm.
4. Submission/retention of descriptive forms and other documents: All documents must be retained by the respective colleges for up to four months from the publication date of the 2024 honours second year examination results (submission to regional centres is not required).
Examination fees
1. Theoretical (per full paper) payable to the university.: Tk 350
2. Theoretical (per half paper) payable to the university.: Tk 250
3. Practical (per paper/course) payable to the university.: Tk 350
4. In-course examination fee (per candidate): Tk 600
a. Payable to university fund: Tk 150
b. Payable to College fund: Tk 450
1. Centre fee (theoretical per candidate): Tk 600
a. College portion Tk 200.
b. Centre portion Tk 400.
2. Centre fee (practical per course per candidate): Tk 250.
3. Special inclusion fee payable to University (for irregular/improvement candidates per paper, in addition to other fees): Tk 600.
4. For students of session 2016–17 with one or more ‘F’ grades: total Tk 6,000.
5. ‘C Promoted’ students’ special inclusion fee (in addition to other fees, per candidate): Tk 1,500.
Conditions for participation in the examination
For regular candidates:
All students registered in the 2022–23 session under the National University for honours courses, who participated in the 2023 honours first year examination, were promoted and subsequently completed the honours second year courses of 2024, shall be considered regular candidates and shall participate in the examination as per the syllabus and revised regulations.
For irregular candidates:
Students of sessions 2019–20, 2020–21 and 2021–22 who either did not participate in the honours second year examination or were declared ‘not promoted’ shall be considered irregular candidates for the 2024 examination.
Candidates declared ‘not promoted’ shall not be required to reappear in courses they had previously passed. Candidates who participated in the 2023 honours second year examination for the first time and obtained ‘C’ or ‘D’ grades may reappear for improvement in a maximum of two courses, while they must reappear in all courses in which they obtained an ‘F’ grade.
For grade improvement candidates:
Candidates who participated in the 2023 honours second year examination (either regular or irregular), were promoted to the third year, and obtained ‘C’ or ‘D’ grades may appear for grade improvement in a maximum of two courses only.
Students of the 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21 and 2021–22 sessions who were promoted to third year but received one or more ‘F’ grades must reappear only in those courses with ‘F’ grades in the 2024 examination.
All courses with an ‘F’ grade must be improved to a minimum of ‘D’ within the registration validity. Once an ‘F’ grade has been improved, further grade improvement opportunities shall not be available for that course, and the maximum achievable grade shall not exceed ‘B+’. Candidates declared ‘C Promoted’ in the 2023 honours second year examination must compulsorily reappear in the 2024 examination for the courses in which they were absent, with an additional fee of Tk 1,500.
Conditions for students to participate in examination for the session 2016-17:
Students with one or more ‘F’ grades shall be allowed to fill in the form for the 2024 honours second year examination upon payment of a total fee of Tk 6,000.
There shall be no requirement for renewal of registration. If any student fails to fill in the form, fails to appear in the examination, or remains unsuccessful, under no circumstances shall they be granted any further opportunity to participate in future examinations.
No grade improvement opportunities are available for practical examinations.
For detailed information, please visit: www.nu.ac.bd