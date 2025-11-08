BUTEX admission applications open 11 Nov
The Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) has announced its admission circular for the 2025-2026 academic session of the BSc in Textile Engineering programme.
Online applications will begin on 11 November at 10 am and continue until 11 December at 11:59 pm, a BUTEX press release said.
A total of 630 seats are available across 11 departments, it added.
The application fee is Tk 300, while eligible candidates must pay Tk 1,200 to download their admit cards of the written test.
The written test (200 marks: Mathematics 60, Physics 60, Chemistry 60, English 20) will be held on 9 January, 2026 from 10 am to 12 noon.
The eligible candidates' list will be published on 21 December and results will be published on 25 January, 2026, on the university's website (www.butex.edu.bd).
For further information, applicants may contact 01554-926220 during office hours (Sunday to Thursday).