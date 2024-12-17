Lottery results for school admission published
The lottery results of admission in class I to IX in government and private schools have been published.
The draw of the digital lottery took place today, Tuesday, at the International Mother Language Institute in the city’s Segunbagicha.
Education ministry’s special assistant (equivalent to state minister status) Professor Md Aminul Islam was present at the programme as chief guest.
Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education’s (DSHE) senior secretary Siddique Jobayer and Technical and Madrasah Education Department’s senior KM Kabirul Islam were present as special guests.
DSHE said the results will be sent by SMS to the mobile phone numbers students used the register. They will also be available on the admission website (https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd/).
The results of the lottery can also be downloaded and printed by the head teachers for their schools using their IDs and passwords.
The head teachers have been asked to send the results to the president of admission committees of district and upazila immediately after downloading.
The DSHE directed the schools to follow proper procedures to admit selected candidates.
The students across Bangladesh applied for school admissions online from 12 to 30 November.