Education exchanges can strengthen Bangladesh-China ties: Mahdi Amin

Education exchanges can serve as a major bridge in strengthening people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and China, said Prime Minister’s Education and Primary and Mass Education Adviser Mahdi Amin on Wednesday.

“We want to strengthen the bonds between the people of our two countries and educational exchange can be one of the most effective ways to achieve that,” he said.

Mahdi, also the spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, made the remarks at the China-Bangladesh Education Exchange Conference held at South China Normal University in Guangzhou.