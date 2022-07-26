Education

Primary teachers' transfer process to go online

The transfer process of assistant teachers in government primary schools is set to go online on Wednesday after it had remained closed for long.

State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain will inaugurate the online transfer process at the ministry around 11:00am on Wednesday.

A press release of the primary and mass education ministry said on Tuesday an online process was taken to make primary school teachers’ transfer easy and hassle free but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its implementation.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque inaugurated the pilot project of this online transfer process on 30 June.

Teachers who applied for transfer until 15 July will be brought under this process and once the pilot project ends transfer process of assistant teachers in government primary schools will go online across the country.

