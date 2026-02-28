Reconsider scholarship exam decision, ensure free education up to Class 8
Campaign for Popular Education has called for elevating primary education to the eighth grade and making it free and compulsory.
Currently, primary education is up to the fifth grade and free of charge.
Additionally, a reconsideration of the decision to hold primary and junior scholarship examinations is requested.
Today, Saturday, at a press conference at the National Press Club, this coalition of NGOs working on education presented these demands and further suggestions regarding education.
The press conference was organised to provide their feedback on the 12-point commitment related to education recently announced by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
In a written statement at the press conference, Rasheda K Choudhury, the Executive Director of Campaign for Popular Education and former advisor on primary and mass education in the caretaker government, outlined their suggestions.
She informed that these have already been submitted to the government.
Regarding the Ministry of Education's announced 'bridge course' (intended to ease transition from one level to another and include technical education at the secondary level), today's written statement at the press conference described it as a timely decision.
However, it stressed the need to first elevate primary education to the eighth grade and make it free and compulsory.
Thereafter, any professional or vocational courses could be included based on eligibility.
Rasheda K Choudhury believes this can be achieved by executive order.
Call for reconsideration of scholarship exams
Campaign for Popular Education posits that when reviewing the curriculum and examination methods, arrangements should be made to ensure class-based continuous assessment.
Based on this, provisions should be made for separate classes for weaker students and providing additional incentives or allowances for teachers of those classes.
During the curriculum review, it is essential to finalise the process considering the opinions of teachers, students, parents, and civil society.
The government's priority should be to prevent students from becoming dependent on numerous exams, coaching, and guidebooks.
On this matter, Rasheda K Choudhury stated that repeated exams have rendered class-based continuous assessment insignificant, and this needs to be prioritised.
Drawing attention to students relying on coaching and guidebooks for scholarship exams, Rasheda K Choudhury questioned, "If students are to only read guidebooks and attend coaching centres, then what is the need for schools?"
The government needs to focus on ensuring students do not become mere examinees.
Regarding scholarship exams, Professor Manzoor Ahmed of Brac University, who also headed the interim government's advisory committee on improving primary and secondary education standards, stated that public exams are unsuitable for younger students and that assessments should be school-based.
The fifth-grade scholarship exam was abolished but plans are underway to reinstate them. The eighth-grade scholarship exam was conducted and is expected to continue. This approach essentially revives the public examination system.Brac University Professor Manzoor Ahmed
Professor Manzoor Ahmed noted that scholarship exams do not lead to quality improvement, stating that 10-20 per cent of good students receive extra incentives based on a test. These students are already doing well.
However, attention is needed for the vast number of students who are not performing well. He added, "I would say the decision on scholarship exams is not well-considered. I believe it will be reconsidered."
Other demands and Suggestions
In its written statement, Campaign for Popular Education also called for starting third-language education from the eighth grade, enhancing capacity and ensuring transparency and accountability in budget implementation, progressively ensuring a midday meal for all school-going children, enacting an integrated education law, and considering the recommendations from the advisory committee's report, among other suggestions and demands.
Professor Manzoor Ahmed of Brac University expressed hope for ending the longstanding neglect in the education sector.
He remarked that commitments are being heard, but implementation is what matters. A comprehensive education plan is needed, and experts or a task force should be formed for this purpose.
Professor Manzoor Ahmed added, "We want political commitment and promise regarding education, emphasising its priority, increasing investment, and the need for political support and commitment to run education properly. The prevailing political interference must be stopped."
Additional speeches at the press conference were delivered by Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, Convener of Education Watch, Professor Shah Shamim Ahmed of the Institute of Education and Research, University of Dhaka, and Jyoti F Gomes, General Secretary of Bangladesh Catholic Education Board.