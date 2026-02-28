Reconsider scholarship exam decision, ensure free education up to Class 8

Campaign for Popular Education has called for elevating primary education to the eighth grade and making it free and compulsory.

Currently, primary education is up to the fifth grade and free of charge.

Additionally, a reconsideration of the decision to hold primary and junior scholarship examinations is requested.

Today, Saturday, at a press conference at the National Press Club, this coalition of NGOs working on education presented these demands and further suggestions regarding education.

The press conference was organised to provide their feedback on the 12-point commitment related to education recently announced by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

In a written statement at the press conference, Rasheda K Choudhury, the Executive Director of Campaign for Popular Education and former advisor on primary and mass education in the caretaker government, outlined their suggestions.

She informed that these have already been submitted to the government.