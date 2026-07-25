Students from Class 6 to undergrad to receive medical grants up to Tk 50,000, how to apply
The government will provide one-time medical grants to underprivileged and meritorious students who have been severly injured in accidents. The grants will be provided through the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust.
Students from Class 6 to the undergraduate and equivalent levels are eligible to apply for this grant. The Trust provides a one-time payment ranging from BDT 10,000 to BDT 50,000 to poor and meritorious students to cover the costs of treatment for severe injuries.
According to a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust, interested students must submit their applications online through the designated website by 11:59 PM on 31 August.
How to apply
To receive the medical grant, students must apply online by visiting the specified link. Along with the application, students must upload a medical certificate certifying the severe injury from a District Civil Surgeon, a government hospital physician or an Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer as proof of the accident.
Additionally, necessary medical reports and a certification from the student's respective educational institution must be uploaded.
Grant timeline
The grant money will be sent to the bank accounts of the selected students within three to four months of submitting the application. Selected students will also be notified of the decision via SMS on their mobile phones.
Application conditions
The period of the accident and hospital treatment must fall within the fiscal year of the notice publication or within a maximum of one year. A student can apply only once during the treatment period.
The student must have secured at least 60 per cent marks in the previous class. Alternatively, a copy of the results showing a minimum GPA of 3.50 out of 5.00 at the SSC and HSC (or equivalent) levels, or a GPA of 3.00 out of 4.00 at the undergraduate level must be uploaded.
For general students, the annual income of the guardian must be less than BDT 2 lakh. However, children of employees in grades 13 to 20 working in government, semi-government and autonomous institutions can apply by submitting a testimonial from the head of their office.
As proof of the accident, applicants must upload a clear copy of a medical certificate certified by a district civil surgeon, government hospital physician, or upazila health and family planning officer stating that the student was ‘severely injured’.
Required documents
During the online application process, students must provide a certificate from their educational institution, birth registration certificate, national identity cards of their parents, a photograph of the student, signature and details of an active online bank account belonging to the student or their parents. A copy of a cheque leaf or bank statement must also be uploaded as proof of the bank account.
Instructions regarding bank accounts
Applicants must provide the number of an active online bank account in the name of the student or their parents, along with a valid mobile phone number. Uploading a cheque leaf or bank statement as proof is mandatory. However, in the absence of parents, the bank account of a legal guardian will be considered.
If the grant money is returned due to an incomplete or incorrect bank account, the trust will not resend the payment.
If a student cannot find the name of their educational institution in the list during the application process, the head of the institution must submit an application to the managing director of the trust mentioning the institution’s EIIN number. The application can be sent either by post or via email at [email protected].