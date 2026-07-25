Students from Class 6 to undergrad to receive medical grants up to Tk 50,000, how to apply

The government will provide one-time medical grants to underprivileged and meritorious students who have been severly injured in accidents. The grants will be provided through the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust.

Students from Class 6 to the undergraduate and equivalent levels are eligible to apply for this grant. The Trust provides a one-time payment ranging from BDT 10,000 to BDT 50,000 to poor and meritorious students to cover the costs of treatment for severe injuries.

According to a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust, interested students must submit their applications online through the designated website by 11:59 PM on 31 August.