Holy Cross admission to class 6 in 2027, selection on 13 Nov
The admission process for female students seeking admission to class six in the day shift at Holy Cross Girls’ High School in 2027 has begun.
Application forms can be collected from the school on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 October and 1 November 2026, between 8:00 am and 12 noon.
Important information
Either the father or mother must collect the admission application form.
The application form costs Tk 300, which is non-refundable.
Applicants must bring the exact amount of money; no change will be provided.
The student must complete the application form issued by the school in her own handwriting.
Eligibility
Students applying for admission to class six in the day shift in 2027 must be aged between 10 and 11 years as of 1 January 2027.
Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the contents of the 2026 class five textbooks prescribed by the education board.
Submission of completed forms and candidate selection
Date: Friday, 13 November 2026.
Time: 8:00 am to 11:00 am. All candidates must report at 8:00 am.
Subjects: Bangla, English, Mathematics, Science, and Bangladesh and Global Studies.
Documents to be submitted with the completed form
A “digital colour copy” of the birth registration certificate must be submitted.
Christian applicants must submit a “digital colour copy” of their birth registration certificate and the “original copy” of their baptism certificate.
One “colour photograph” of the student, passport size and wearing the school uniform of the school she attended in 2026, must be attached to the application form.
Photocopies of the mother’s and father’s National Identity Cards (NIDs) must be submitted on the same page.
A testimonial from the school the student attended in 2026 must be submitted.
Useful information
The date of publication of the results and the results themselves will be announced on the school’s website.
For all matters and decisions concerning the Class Six admission process, the decision of the school’s governing body will be considered final.
The parents and guardians of all students participating in the admission process will be considered to have agreed to abide by all applicable rules and regulations of the school.
The parents or guardians of all students who complete the admission application form will be considered to have agreed to all the rules and regulations stated above.