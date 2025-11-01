Cadet College Admission 2026: Applications begin, fee Tk 2,000
Applications for admission to the country’s cadet colleges for the 2026 academic year began today, Saturday.
Application started at 8:00 am today and will continue until 5:00 pm on 10 December.
Applications must be submitted online via the cadet college admission website, with a non-refundable application fee of Tk 2,000, according to the admission circular published on 27 October.
Details on how to apply available on the website.
There are currently 12 cadet colleges across the country—nine for boys and three for girls—offering fully residential educational facilities under the direct supervision of the Adjutant General’s Branch of the Bangladesh Army, under the Ministry of Defence.
Eligibility criteria:
Nationality: Be a Bangladeshi citizen.
Educational qualification: The applicant must have passed Class Six or an equivalent examination.
Age: On 1 January 2026, the applicant’s age must not exceed 13 years and 6 months.
Physical requirements
Height: Minimum 4 feet 8 inches (for both boys and girls).
Health: The applicant must be physically and mentally fit.
Required documents
Attested copy of the annual examination certificate of Class Five (not mandatory for English-medium applicants).
Attested copy of birth registration or birth certificate.
Certificate from the head of the institution confirming that the applicant has passed Class Six or equivalent level in Bangla, English, or Madrasa medium.
Income certificate of parents or guardians, attested by the relevant authority.
Attested copies of both parents’ National ID cards.
Admit cards for the admission test can be collected from 11 December 2025 and will remain available until the day before the examination.
The admission process includes a written test, viva-voce, and medical examinations.
The admission test will be based on the Class Six syllabus of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to determine entry into Class Seven.
The written test will be held on Saturday, 27 December 2025, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. It will carry a total of 300 marks:
English – 100 marks
Mathematics – 100 marks
Bangla – 60 marks
General Knowledge – 40 marks
For more details, visit the official website.