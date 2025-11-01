Cadet College Admission 2026: Applications begin, fee Tk 2,000

Applications for admission to the country’s cadet colleges for the 2026 academic year began today, Saturday.

Application started at 8:00 am today and will continue until 5:00 pm on 10 December.

Applications must be submitted online via the cadet college admission website, with a non-refundable application fee of Tk 2,000, according to the admission circular published on 27 October.

Details on how to apply available on the website.