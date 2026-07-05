6 months on, primary headmasters still denied 10th-grade salaries

Six months have passed since the government upgraded the pay scale of primary school headmasters to the 10th grade (gazetted status). However, they have yet to receive salaries and allowances under the revised scale because the pay fixation process has not begun. Meanwhile, a proposal to upgrade assistant teachers from the 13th to the 11th pay grade also remains pending.

Following a court verdict, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a notification in December last year upgrading headmasters to the 10th grade. Under this scale, the basic salary ranges from Tk 16,000 to Tk 38,640. Previously, headmasters were under the 11th and 12th grades, with basic salaries starting at Tk 12,500 and Tk 11,300, respectively.