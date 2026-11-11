Class one admission age raised, exam marks for classes 2–9 fixed

The admission policy for the 2027 academic year at private schools, schools and colleges (secondary, junior secondary and attached primary levels) has been published.

Under the new policy, the minimum age for admission to class one has been raised from five to six years.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued the ‘Admission Policy for Private Schools, Schools and Colleges–2027’ on Tuesday, 10 November. The policy specifies the revised age requirement.

Under the previous admission policy, issued on 13 October, 2026, the minimum age for admission to class one had been fixed at five years, in line with the 2025 admission policy. The new policy raises the age limit by one year.

According to the new policy, under the National Education Policy 2010, a child must be at least six but under seven years old as of 1 January of the relevant academic year to be admitted to class one. This means children born between 1 January and 31 December, 2020, will be eligible for admission in 2027.

Applicants must submit an attested copy of their online birth registration certificate along with the admission application to establish their age.

Children with special needs may be granted an additional age allowance of up to five years.