Educational institutions to reopen Sunday
The Ministry of Education has asked the authorities concerned to open all the educational institutions of the country and resume academic activities from Sunday.
A notification, signed by deputy secretary Mosammat Rahima Akhtar, was issued in this regard.
"Following the instruction of Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus, all the concerned have been asked to take necessary measures to resume academic activities of all the educational institutions from 18 August", read the notification.