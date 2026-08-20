Govt plans to bring all primary, English medium schools under monitoring: Bobby Hajjaj
State minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj said efforts are underway to integrate all primary schools, kindergartens, and English medium institutions across the nation into a government monitoring framework.
The existing monitoring system of the Department of Primary Education has primarily concentrated on government primary schools, but significant reforms are being introduced in the new policy, he said while speaking as the chief guest at a training workshop on classroom management and local administration's role in primary education in Chattogram on Wednesday.
Hajjaj emphasised that effective monitoring will extend beyond government institutions to encompass all primary schools in the country.
He highlighted the importance of conducting field visits to assess the actual conditions of schools, which will aid in enhancing the quality of primary education. Furthermore, he stressed the necessity for the education administration to function based on accurate information, thereby addressing any discrepancies in data.
The state minister said there is a plan to implement school feeding programmes in all government primary schools across the nation next year. Hajjaj emphasised the importance of enhancing primary education by ensuring integrated monitoring of learning outcomes, attendance, nutrition, and the overall learning environment at the school level.
He asserted that education administration officials must adhere to seven critical standards to guarantee quality improvement and accountability in primary education.
“The standards include the effective and regular operation of schools, the verified presence of teachers, accurate student enrollment figures, and direct observation of student learning,” he added.
Besides, he highlighted the necessity for all government resources to reach the intended students, the maintenance of safe and functional school infrastructure, and the promotion of respectful interactions among officials, students, guardians, media representatives, and the public.
Hajjaj reiterated the commitment to eliminate untrained teachers from classrooms, stressing the need for proper training and qualifications for educators in both government and private primary schools.
He noted that the quality of teacher recruitment, training, and classroom teaching capabilities will be integral to the future monitoring framework.
Md Nurul Islam, deputy director of Primary Education for the Chattogram Division, chaired the event while Additional Director General Md Abdur Rahim and various district and upazila primary education officials were present as special guests.