Govt plans to bring all primary, English medium schools under monitoring: Bobby Hajjaj

Hajjaj emphasised that effective monitoring will extend beyond government institutions to encompass all primary schools in the country.

He highlighted the importance of conducting field visits to assess the actual conditions of schools, which will aid in enhancing the quality of primary education. Furthermore, he stressed the necessity for the education administration to function based on accurate information, thereby addressing any discrepancies in data.

The state minister said there is a plan to implement school feeding programmes in all government primary schools across the nation next year. Hajjaj emphasised the importance of enhancing primary education by ensuring integrated monitoring of learning outcomes, attendance, nutrition, and the overall learning environment at the school level.