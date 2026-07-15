Protesting students withdrew their blockade of the Shahbagh intersection on Wednesday evening, issuing a10:00 pm ultimatum for the resignation of Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon.

The group, which had halted Dhaka's one of the busiest intersections for nearly 90 minutes starting at 6:00 pm, warned that they would launch a ‘Long March to the Secretariat’ from the Science Laboratory intersection at 10:00 am tomorrow if their demand is not met.

Rahat Ahmed, a student of Dhanmondi Ideal College, announced the suspension of today's programme around 7:30 pm. "People are suffering due to the road blockade. We do not want that. However, our demand remains unchanged. The Minister must step down by 10:00 pm tonight," he said.

Following the announcement, the students left the road and traffic resumed through Shahbagh.