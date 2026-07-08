UCBD Convocation 2026
178 students graduate through Monash Pathways
Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), the exclusive partner of Monash College, celebrated the graduation of 178 students at its Annual Graduation Convocation held at Le Méridien Dhaka on 7 July.
The ceremony honoured students who successfully completed the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) and the Monash College Diploma (MCD) programmes, marking a significant milestone in their academic transition to global higher education, says a press release.
Nicholas McLean, Acting High Commissioner at the Australian High Commission, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, he highlighted the growing importance of educational ties in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.
“Today, education services have become one of the key drivers of growth in trade between Australia and Bangladesh. As we look to enhance trade and investment, a key part of that puzzle lies specifically in higher education and vocational skills development,” McLean said.
He further reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to supporting international students in accessing quality education.
Tanya Perera, Executive Director of Pathways Partnerships at Monash College, Australia, attended as the Guest of Honour. She praised the graduates for their perseverance, noting that they possess the “academic readiness needed to thrive on the global stage.”
UCBD offers Monash pathway programmes that allow students to begin their Australian higher education journey from Bangladesh before progressing to Monash University and other universities abroad.
Under the programme, the Monash University Foundation Year provides a direct pathway to undergraduate studies, while the Monash College Diploma is academically equivalent to the first year of selected bachelor's degree programmes, enabling students to enter directly into the second year upon successful completion.
Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, noted that despite shifting global regulations and stricter visa policies, UCBD graduates continue to transition successfully to Australia despite increasingly stringent global visa regulations.
He said the success demonstrates the institution's commitment to maintaining international academic standards and preparing students for higher education overseas.