178 students graduate through Monash Pathways

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), the exclusive partner of Monash College, celebrated the graduation of 178 students at its Annual Graduation Convocation held at Le Méridien Dhaka on 7 July.

The ceremony honoured students who successfully completed the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) and the Monash College Diploma (MCD) programmes, marking a significant milestone in their academic transition to global higher education, says a press release.

Nicholas McLean, Acting High Commissioner at the Australian High Commission, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, he highlighted the growing importance of educational ties in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.