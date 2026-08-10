Action on institutions with zero pass rate soon, positive changes to be visible: Education Minister

“But this time, through legal changes, we have ensured an opportunity for each student's answer script to be properly re-evaluated. If a teacher failed to award the appropriate marks during assessment or made an inadvertent error, the script will be thoroughly reviewed before an experienced review committee. The candidate will be awarded the marks they are entitled to,” he said.

The minister made the remarks on Monday morning while inaugurating the publication of this year’s examination results at the Ministry of Education.

Regarding institutions with a zero pass rate in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations, the minister said, “When we were in charge of the Ministry of Education from 2001 to 2006 and eliminated cheating from examination centres through strict measures, the number of institutions with zero passes initially increased by around four to five times. But through sustained and rigorous monitoring, we were subsequently able to bring that number down successfully and raise the overall pass rate from 28 per cent to 77 per cent. We have that experience.”