Primary teacher recruitment: NSI verification added, candidates anxious

Police verification for the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools is now nearing completion across the country.

However, before appointment letters can be issued, successful candidates will have to undergo an additional round of scrutiny by the National Security Intelligence (NSI), marking the first time such intelligence vetting has been incorporated into the primary teacher recruitment process.

The introduction of the new requirement, coupled with prolonged delays and additional conditions imposed after the publication of the final results, has intensified uncertainty among the 14,384 candidates who were provisionally selected for appointment.

In response, successful applicants have submitted a memorandum to the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), seeking a clear roadmap for recruitment and demanding posting to schools before undergoing professional training.