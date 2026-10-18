SSC form fill-up dates announced for 2027; six key instructions for candidates
The schedule for online form fill-up and fee payment for the 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations has been announced. The process will begin on 16 November, and candidates will be able to complete their forms online without a late fee until 23 November. The information was announced in a notice issued by the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.
The board has issued specific instructions for candidates seeking GPA improvement and those previously expelled from examinations. Students who passed all subjects in the 2026 SSC examinations but obtained a GPA below 5.00 will be eligible to sit for the 2027 examinations to improve their GPA, provided their registration remains valid. They must take examinations in all subjects under the full 2026 syllabus.
The board’s instructions cover several important issues relating to form fill-up for the 2027 SSC examinations. Six key areas are outlined below.
1. GPA improvement
Candidates who took examinations in all subjects in 2026 and passed but obtained a GPA below 5.00 may sit for the 2027 examinations to improve their GPA, provided their registration remains valid. They must take examinations in all subjects under the full 2026 syllabus.
If their GPA improves in the 2027 examinations, the new result will be accepted. Otherwise, their previous GPA will remain unchanged. Candidates seeking GPA improvement must submit printed, attested photocopies of their previous examination admit cards and academic transcripts along with their forms.
2. Candidates previously expelled
Candidates whose period of punishment for expulsion has ended may sit for the 2027 SSC examinations as irregular candidates, provided their registration remains valid. They must take examinations in all subjects.
3. Benefits of the fourth subject
Candidates registered in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 academic years who did not sit for the 2025 or 2026 examinations may sit for the 2027 examinations as irregular candidates, taking all subjects, including the fourth subject.
Candidates registered in those two academic years who took all subjects in the 2025 or 2026 SSC examinations, passed the fourth subject but failed one to four other subjects, will be eligible for the benefit of the fourth subject if they pass the subject or subjects they previously failed in the 2027 examinations.
4. Syllabus and assessment
a. Irregular candidates and those seeking GPA improvement will sit for examinations based on question papers prepared in accordance with the syllabuses used for the 2025 and 2026 SSC examinations.
b. Regular candidates will sit for examinations based on question papers prepared in accordance with the syllabus for the 2027 SSC examinations.
c. For students of all academic years, marks obtained through continuous assessment in Physical Education, Health Science and Sports, and Career Education must be submitted by educational institutions to the relevant examination centres in accordance with National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) guidelines. The centres must upload these marks to the board’s website alongside practical examination marks. The original handwritten mark sheets for continuous assessment in practical subjects must also be submitted in person to the board’s Secondary Examination Branch.
5. Selection examinations
Participation in selection examinations is compulsory for all students except those seeking GPA improvement and those who have already sat for an SSC examination but failed.
6. Rules for irregular candidates
a. Students registered in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 academic years who did not sit for the 2025 or 2026 SSC examinations may participate in the 2027 examinations as irregular candidates through their respective educational institutions. They cannot be treated as regular candidates under any circumstances.
b. Candidates who took all subjects in the 2026 SSC examinations but failed one to four subjects, excluding the fourth subject, may sit for the 2027 examinations in the subject or subjects they failed, provided their registration remains valid. They may also choose to sit for all subjects.
c. Candidates who failed one to three subjects, excluding the fourth subject, in the 2025 SSC examinations and either did not sit for the 2026 examinations or sat for them but failed one or more subjects again may sit for the 2027 examinations as irregular candidates, provided their registration remains valid. They may take the subjects they previously failed or sit for all subjects. Candidates opting to take only the subjects they failed will not be allowed to sit for the fourth subject.
d. Students registered in the 2022–23 academic year whose registration has expired but who still have one failed subject, excluding the fourth subject, may be granted a special one-year extension of their registration. They may then sit for the failed subject in the 2027 SSC examinations as irregular candidates.
Candidates covered by clauses b to d will retain the grade points earned in subjects they previously passed. Their GPA will be calculated by adding the grade points earned in the subjects they take in 2027 to the retained grade points for subjects they passed earlier.
Before form fill-up begins, the head of the educational institution of a candidate covered by clause d must submit the original registration card to the board’s Office of the School Inspector and collect the renewed registration card.