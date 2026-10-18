SSC form fill-up dates announced for 2027; six key instructions for candidates

1. GPA improvement

Candidates who took examinations in all subjects in 2026 and passed but obtained a GPA below 5.00 may sit for the 2027 examinations to improve their GPA, provided their registration remains valid. They must take examinations in all subjects under the full 2026 syllabus.

If their GPA improves in the 2027 examinations, the new result will be accepted. Otherwise, their previous GPA will remain unchanged. Candidates seeking GPA improvement must submit printed, attested photocopies of their previous examination admit cards and academic transcripts along with their forms.

2. Candidates previously expelled

Candidates whose period of punishment for expulsion has ended may sit for the 2027 SSC examinations as irregular candidates, provided their registration remains valid. They must take examinations in all subjects.

3. Benefits of the fourth subject

Candidates registered in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 academic years who did not sit for the 2025 or 2026 examinations may sit for the 2027 examinations as irregular candidates, taking all subjects, including the fourth subject.

Candidates registered in those two academic years who took all subjects in the 2025 or 2026 SSC examinations, passed the fourth subject but failed one to four other subjects, will be eligible for the benefit of the fourth subject if they pass the subject or subjects they previously failed in the 2027 examinations.