1,719 educational institutions may receive MPO status
The Ministry of Education has stated that it has considered applications from 1,719 private educational institutions at various levels for inclusion under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) system.
However, although the authorities have identified the potential number of eligible institutions at the preliminary stage, the detailed institution-wise verification process remains ongoing.
The Ministry will finalise the list through on-site inspections if necessary.
The Ministry of Education disclosed this information in a press release issued today, Sunday.
Two senior officials of the Ministry of Education, who wished to remain anonymous, told Prothom Alo that the authorities would defer the verification process for the time being.
They confirmed that there is no possibility of granting MPO status to these institutions before the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election and such approval will not take place before the election.
Teachers and staff of MPO-enlisted educational institutions receive the core portion of their monthly salaries, along with several allowances, from the Government.
The Ministry of Education explained that, in accordance with the manpower structure and MPO policy for private educational institutions (schools and colleges), the Secondary and Higher Education Division invited applications for MPO enlistment.
Within the stipulated timeframe, the authorities received a total of 3,615 applications. These included 859 institutions at the lower secondary level (Grades 6 to 8), 1,170 at the secondary level, 687 at the higher secondary level, 440 at the bachelor’s (pass) level, 414 at the bachelor’s (honours) level, and 45 at the postgraduate level.
The authorities are evaluating the applications based on the criteria specified in the policy. During the evaluation process, they are determining priorities by considering eligibility for MPO enlistment, regional balance and other relevant factors.
Using automated software developed in line with the policy criteria, the system initially identified 1,719 institutions across various levels as eligible for consideration in the first phase, based on the grading achieved under the prescribed conditions.
In this context, the Ministry has estimated the potential financial implications and subsequently sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance seeking its consent for MPO enlistment.
The Ministry further stated that, although it has identified the potential number of institutions eligible for consideration in the first phase, the detailed institution-wise verification process is currently underway.
As part of this process, the authorities are verifying the documents submitted with the applications against records held by the Ministry of Land, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards and the National University, as well as online databases. Where required, officials will conduct on-site inspections.
Based on the criteria set out in the policy, the authorities will finalise the list by evaluating the MPO applications through automated software and by conducting examinations through online data verification and physical inspections.
The Ministry of Education has urged all concerned not to spread misleading or false information or news on this matter and has requested cooperation with the Secondary and Higher Education Division in completing the process.
At the same time, the Ministry has requested that no one attempt unethical financial transactions or personal communication in relation to MPO approvals.
The Ministry has asked that, if any individual or group attempts such contact, or if anyone becomes aware of any MPO-related complaints or other relevant information, they should inform the Secondary and Higher Education Division via WhatsApp at +8801 339-774528.