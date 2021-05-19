Writ petition seeks cancellation of MBBS admission result

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Wednesday seeking cancellation of the "faulty results" of the MBBS admission test under 2020-2021 academic session and the formulation of a new merit list, reports UNB.
The petition was submitted by Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab on behalf of 324 admission seekers. It claimed that the results published on 4 April contained "numerous errors and major inconsistencies".
According to the rules of admission test published by the Department of Health Education on 8 February, if a candidate participates in the admission test for the second time while being enrolled in a medical college, 7.5 marks will be deducted from his total marks.
If a candidate appears in the admission test after a delay of one year after passing the HSC exam, 5 marks will be deducted.
But the published results show that this rule was not followed in the case of many candidates. Earlier on 11 May, a legal notice was sent to the authorities concerned by Barrister Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kawshar over the same matter.