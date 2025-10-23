Khulna University admission tests on 18, 19 December
The admission tests for undergraduate and honours first-year programmes at Khulna University (KU) for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on 18 and 19 December.
According to a notice issued by the university registrar’s office, the ‘A’ and ‘B’ unit exams are scheduled for December 18.
The ‘A’ unit covers disciplines under the School of Science, Engineering and Technology (SET), while the ‘B’ unit includes those under the Life Science School.
On December 19, the ‘C’ and ‘D’ unit exams will be held. The ‘C’ unit comprises disciplines from the School of Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Law, Education and Fine Arts, while the ‘D’ unit represents the School of Management and Business Administration.
Detailed information regarding the admission tests and application procedures will be available on KU’s official website from 29 October.
The university has advised students to regularly visit the website for updates and instructions.