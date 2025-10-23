Khulna University admission tests on 18, 19 December

The admission tests for undergraduate and honours first-year programmes at Khulna University (KU) for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on 18 and 19 December.

According to a notice issued by the university registrar’s office, the ‘A’ and ‘B’ unit exams are scheduled for December 18.

The ‘A’ unit covers disciplines under the School of Science, Engineering and Technology (SET), while the ‘B’ unit includes those under the Life Science School.