School admission lottery tomorrow
The digital lottery for student admissions in classes to I to IX in public and private schools across the country will be held, tomorrow, Tuesday.
The event will commence at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha here at 10am.
After the official proceedings, students will be able to access their results through online.
According to a press release by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), detailed instructions on how to check the lottery results have been provided.
Once the digital lottery process is completed, school principals, guardians, and students can visit the designated link (https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd) and use their assigned IDs and passwords to download the results.