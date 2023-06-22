41st BCS viva voce to end before Eid, final results in July

The viva voce of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will end on 26 June and the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) plans to publish the final result in July.
Sources at BPSC confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. BPSC, however, did not disclose any specific date on publishing the final results of 41st BCS.
Regarding this, sources at the BPSC exam controller told Prothom Alo the BPSC plans to publish the final results of 41st BCS by July. Through publishing this result, BPSC will start working on the non-cadre recruitment, which is the last phase of the recommendation process on the recruitment of the 41st BCS. If there is no disruption, BPSC will go ahead as per the plan.
The viva voce of about 13,000 candidates for the 41st BCS is in the last phase now, according to BPSC.
The circular of 41st BCS was published on 27 November of 2019. A record number of 475,000 applicants registered for the 41st BCS preliminary exam. This BCS was supposed to appoint 2,135 officials for different posts. However, the number of posts increased to 2,505 later.
The result of the 41st BCS preliminary test was published in August 2021 with 21,056 candidates clearing the exam. The written tests were held at Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres simultaneously from 29 November to 7 December that year in 2021.
The results of the written test were published on 10 November 2022 and 13000 applicants passed the examinations.