Students in English-medium schools: How parents can handle pressure

Mekhala Sarkar said that it must be remembered that every child has different abilities and limitations. Getting admitted to a specific school cannot be the ultimate goal of life. If this opportunity is not achieved, more opportunities will come—such a positive mindset is necessary.

Accepting both success and failure in life not only keeps parents calm but also strengthens the child’s mental foundation for the future.

She further said, “Parents always want the best for their children and remain anxious about admission to desired schools. But not getting into a particular institution does not mean the end of the future. Similarly, after admission, pushing children into excessive performance pressure or unhealthy competition is also not desirable. Our main focus should be making the learning process joyful rather than competitive.”

In this regard, she also believes educational institutions have a major responsibility. According to her, co-curricular activities should not be merely about winning or proving superiority; instead, they should serve as tools for developing life skills and creativity. If emphasis is placed on skill development rather than competition, unnecessary mental pressure on children will be reduced.