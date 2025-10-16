279 overseas students pass in HSC exams with 95.88pc pass rate
As many as 279 students from eight overseas centres passed the HSC examinations-2025, achieving a 95.88 per cent pass rate.
A total of 291 students appeared in the examinations from the overseas centres.
The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published at 10:00 am today, Thursday.
This year, a total of 1,235,661 students participated in the examinations under the nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Of them, 726,960 students passed.
The HSC and equivalent examinations were held from 26 June to 19 August, 2025.