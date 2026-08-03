Primary school admission: Lottery system may return as govt reconsidering decision
In particular, the ministry is viewing favourably the idea of retaining the lottery system for Class-I admissions rather than conducting entry exams.
The decision to abolish the lottery system and reintroduce admission tests for Class-I and other grades in schools under the Ministry of Education, originally slated for the upcoming 2027 academic year, is being reconsidered.
In particular, the ministry is viewing favourably the idea of retaining the lottery system for Class-I admissions rather than conducting entry exams.
When asked about the matter, a senior official from the ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo on Monday, "Admitting students through a lottery is indeed being considered positively."
Earlier in March, Minister for Education ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon unexpectedly announced that admission tests would replace the lottery system, stating, "We have withdrawn the lottery system."
Following that announcement, educationists and stakeholders argued that reintroducing entry exams—especially at the primary level—would place an unnecessary burden on young children.
They also warned it would fuel a surge in coaching centres and private tutoring, thereby deepening disparities within the education system.
Meanwhile, allegations surfaced that several coaching centres in Dhaka had already launched prep courses for these admission tests.
School entry exams subjected children to fierce competition at a very tender age, making coaching and private tuition commonplace. Numerous families turned to coaching centres to secure places in prestigious schools.
Furthermore, allegations of irregularities, corruption, and nepotism surrounding admissions were rampant. Consequently, securing admission even to decent or reputable schools remained virtually unattainable for many students from ordinary and low-income families. This situation faced widespread criticism and debate in the media for a long time.
Against this backdrop, the lottery system was initially introduced exclusively for Class-I admissions. Starting in the 2011 academic year, admitting students via a lottery instead of an admission test was made mandatory in government secondary schools with attached primary sections.
The following year, private schools adopted the same system. However, admissions from Class-II to Class-IX continued to be conducted through examinations.
Later, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, student admissions across all grades were conducted through a lottery for the 2021 academic year. The same procedure has remained in effect ever since.
However, the education minister’s announcement in March regarding the return of admission tests triggered strong reactions. Stakeholders contended that reviving admission tests risked bringing back past problems.
They noted that at such a young age, children do not exhibit significant differences in academic merit, making selection through examination unjustified.
According to them, it creates undue competition and psychological pressure on young minds while fostering commercialisation through coaching dependence. Therefore, under current circumstances, the lottery method remains a far better alternative, provided greater transparency in its execution is ensured.
In light of these considerations, the Ministry of Education is now rethinking its stance—a move welcomed as positive by education experts and relevant organisations.
In a statement issued today, an organisation named the Abhibhabak Oikya Forum (guardians’ unity forum) welcomed the initiative to retain the lottery system for Class-I admissions.
At the same time, they demanded that the lottery system be extended to cover admissions across all primary grades.