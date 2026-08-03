Primary school admission: Lottery system may return as govt reconsidering decision

The decision to abolish the lottery system and reintroduce admission tests for Class-I and other grades in schools under the Ministry of Education, originally slated for the upcoming 2027 academic year, is being reconsidered.

In particular, the ministry is viewing favourably the idea of retaining the lottery system for Class-I admissions rather than conducting entry exams.

When asked about the matter, a senior official from the ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo on Monday, "Admitting students through a lottery is indeed being considered positively."