Protesting students block Shahbagh intersection, bringing traffic to a standstill

A group of students protesting against the continuation of HSC examinations amid adverse weather and errors in the question papers blocked Shahbagh intersection on Wednesday evening after staging a sit-in outside the Shikkha Bhaban (Education Building) for about one and a half hours.

The students began blocking Shahbagh around 6:00pm, bringing traffic through the busy intersection to a halt.

Earlier in the day, around 2:30pm, they blocked Science Laboratory intersection before marching towards the Secretariat as part of their previously announced "Long March to the Ministry of Education" programme.

Reaching the Shikkha Bhaban around 4:00pm, they were stopped by a police barricade and remained there, chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the education minister.