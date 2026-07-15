Protesting students block Shahbagh intersection, bringing traffic to a standstill
A group of students protesting against the continuation of HSC examinations amid adverse weather and errors in the question papers blocked Shahbagh intersection on Wednesday evening after staging a sit-in outside the Shikkha Bhaban (Education Building) for about one and a half hours.
The students began blocking Shahbagh around 6:00pm, bringing traffic through the busy intersection to a halt.
Earlier in the day, around 2:30pm, they blocked Science Laboratory intersection before marching towards the Secretariat as part of their previously announced "Long March to the Ministry of Education" programme.
Reaching the Shikkha Bhaban around 4:00pm, they were stopped by a police barricade and remained there, chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the education minister.
After ending the sit-in at around 5:30pm, the protesters moved to Shahbagh and resumed their demonstration.
Rohan Hasnat Jihad, a student of humanities at Mirpur Bangla School and College, told Prothom Alo, "We now have only one demand. The education minister must resign. A minister who neglects students' lives has no right to remain in office."