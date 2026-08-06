Class one admission on lottery, tests for other primary and secondary grades
The government has decided to abolish admission tests for Class one from the 2027 academic year, with students to be selected through a lottery instead.
The decision was announced in a press release issued by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.
The ministry said admission to all other classes at primary and secondary schools will continue to be conducted through admission tests.
Separately, the ministry said the results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on 10 August.