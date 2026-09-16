Class-XI admissions: First-phase results tonight, here’s how students can check
The first-phase results of the selection process for students seeking admission to Class-XI at colleges and madrasahs for the 2026–27 academic year will be published at 8:00 pm today, Wednesday (16 September).
Students will be able to check their results online.
Around one million students have applied for admission to Class-XI this year. Across the country, colleges and madrasahs have around 2.5 million seats available for Class-XI. As a result, a large number of seats are expected to remain vacant.
However, despite the abundance of seats, not all students who achieved a GPA-5 will be able to secure admission to their preferred institutions, as places are limited at comparatively well-regarded institutions.
Applications for Class-XI admission opened on 2 September and closed last Sunday. Under the admission guidelines, each student was allowed to select a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges.
Manzurul Kabir, senior system analyst at the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that a total of 995,296 students had applied for admission this year.
What selected students need to do after the results are published
After the first-phase results are published at 8:00 pm on Wednesday (16 September), selected students will have to confirm their admission. They must pay the prescribed amount of fee by 8:00 pm on 18 September to confirm their selection.
If a student fails to confirm admission within the stipulated time, their selection and application will be deemed cancelled.
The results of migration based on students’ order of preference will then be published at 8:00 pm on 19 September. The main admission process at colleges will take place from 20 to 22 September. Once all the formalities have been completed, Class-XI classes will begin on 23 September.
How applicants can check their results
To check their Class-XI admission results online, students must first visit the Class-XI admission website. They then need to click on the ‘View Result’ option on the homepage.
Students will have to enter their roll number for the SSC or equivalent examination, the name of their education board, the year of passing and their registration number. After entering the captcha code displayed on the screen, they can view their results by clicking ‘Submit’. The result will show which college the student has been selected to attend.
As in previous years, admission to Class-XI is being conducted on the basis of SSC and equivalent examination results. There will be no admission test.
Applications have been submitted centrally online, and students will be nominated for admission based on their results, order of preference and, where applicable, quotas.
With technical assistance from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the Dhaka Education Board is centrally conducting the online Class-XI admission process.
The system is being used for admissions to colleges and madrasahs. Institutions under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board follow a separate admission process.
Apart from a few institutions, including Notre Dame College in Dhaka, almost all colleges and madrasahs across the country are admitting students to Class-XI through this system.
The results of the SSC and equivalent examinations were published on 10 August. This year, a total of 1,829,485 candidates sat for the examinations under 11 education boards, of whom 1,138,877 passed. Following scrutiny and re-evaluation, however, more than 4,000 additional candidates subsequently passed.