Class-XI admissions: First-phase results tonight, here’s how students can check

The first-phase results of the selection process for students seeking admission to Class-XI at colleges and madrasahs for the 2026–27 academic year will be published at 8:00 pm today, Wednesday (16 September).

Students will be able to check their results online.

Around one million students have applied for admission to Class-XI this year. Across the country, colleges and madrasahs have around 2.5 million seats available for Class-XI. As a result, a large number of seats are expected to remain vacant.