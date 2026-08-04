Changes in international student, migration policy: Long delays likely for applicants outside Australia
Australia has introduced a significant change to its migration policy. The country's home ministry has issued a new directive, Ministerial Direction 119, dealing a major setback to the aspirations of thousands of applicants applying from outside Australia.
The government made this decision amid growing political pressure and in the lead-up to the next election as part of its efforts to reduce migration numbers. The change will have its greatest impact on skilled professionals applying from overseas.
Who moves up and down the priority list?
Under the new rules, visa processing will primarily prioritise applicants who are already in Australia (onshore applicants). The priority order is as follows:
First and second priority: Professionals working in law enforcement and defence. Those already in Australia will receive first priority, while offshore applicants (those applying from outside Australia) will receive second priority.
Third priority: Onshore professionals working in the healthcare, education and construction sectors.
Fourth priority: All other visa applicants who are already in Australia.
Final priority: All other offshore visa applicants.
As a result, the earlier commitment to fast-track visas for offshore physicians, nurses, teachers and skilled tradespeople has effectively become redundant.
By giving preference to onshore applicants, the government may delay the processing of offshore applications indefinitely.
New opportunity for international students
Although the change is disappointing for offshore applicants, it creates a significant opportunity for international students studying in Australia.
Those who are already in the country, complete their studies and secure employment or obtain a skills assessment in an eligible occupation will now have a much faster pathway to permanent residency (PR).
At the same time, Australia is encouraging people to enter the country through the “working holiday” programme, secure employment and then apply for visas while onshore.
In simple terms, the country's policy is now clear: "Come to Australia first, work, and then apply for permanent residence."
Impact on regional businesses and other visa categories
The decision may also adversely affect regional businesses and employers across Australia.
They will no longer receive additional advantages for offshore candidates they have nominated. As employer-sponsored visas have no specific processing cap, offshore applicants are likely to face even longer waiting times.
For young people seeking education and employment opportunities in Australia, the key message is that, regardless of other circumstances, an applicant's geographical location has now become one of the most important factors in obtaining a visa.
* Kawsar Khan, Sydney correspondent for Prothom Alo and immigration lawyer