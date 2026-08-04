Changes in international student, migration policy: Long delays likely for applicants outside Australia

Under the new rules, visa processing will primarily prioritise applicants who are already in Australia (onshore applicants). The priority order is as follows:

First and second priority: Professionals working in law enforcement and defence. Those already in Australia will receive first priority, while offshore applicants (those applying from outside Australia) will receive second priority.

Third priority: Onshore professionals working in the healthcare, education and construction sectors.

Fourth priority: All other visa applicants who are already in Australia.

Final priority: All other offshore visa applicants.

As a result, the earlier commitment to fast-track visas for offshore physicians, nurses, teachers and skilled tradespeople has effectively become redundant.

By giving preference to onshore applicants, the government may delay the processing of offshore applications indefinitely.