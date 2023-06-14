DU launches software to digitise classes, exam evaluation

Dhaka University on Wednesday launched a learning management system software titled 'DUBDLMS' to bring its class, courses, examination management and evaluation system under automation, reports BSS.

"The software has been launched to avert any interruption of the university's academic activities during any adverse situation. Through the software, classes, courses, examination management system will be brought under automation", said DU Vice Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman.

The Vice Chancellor made the remarks while inaugurating the software at university's Abdul Matin Virtual classroom.