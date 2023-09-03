43rd BCS viva voce commences today

The viva voce of 43rd civil service (BCS) examination began on Sunday, with some 180 candidates appearing before the viva boards daily.
The public service commission (BPSC) has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines on what is permissible and what is not during the viva examination.
According to the guidelines, candidates are required to reach the PSC at the designated time for the examination. There is no room for delays or rescheduling.
The candidates are strictly prohibited from meeting any PSC officials or staff members on the commission premises, even in the canteen. Under no circumstance, an examinee is allowed to enter the commission building with a mobile phone, or any other electronic devices.
Besides, it is mandatory for candidates to present the admit card issued during the preliminary examination.
The results of 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written examination were published on 20 August.
PSC officials said the viva voce was scheduled to begin from 1 September. But, since 1 and 2 Septembers are weekends, the viva voce was rescheduled for 3 September.
A total of 9,841 candidates will appear in the viva examinations.
The PSC started the written exam in July last year. The preliminary tests of the 43rd BCS were held at different exam centres in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh on 29 October, 2021.
According to the circular, some 1,814 officials will be recruited under different cadres through the 43rd BCS. Of them, 300 will be recruited in administrative cadre, 100 in police cadre, 25 in foreign affairs, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in income tax, 14 in customs and 19 will be recruited in the cooperative cadre.