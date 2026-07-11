BKSP opens application for Bachelor of Sports studies, deadline 30 July

According to the admission notice, applicants from all recognised education boards in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Open University who completed their SSC or equivalent examinations in 2022 or 2023 in the Humanities, Business Studies, HSC (Business Management) or Diploma in Commerce streams must have obtained a minimum GPA of 2.0 in the SSC or equivalent examination and a minimum GPA of 2.0 in the HSC or equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025.

In addition, they must have achieved a combined average GPA of at least 4.5 across the two examinations.

Applicants from the Science and HSC (Vocational) streams must have secured a minimum GPA of 2.25 in the SSC or equivalent examination, a minimum GPA of 2.0 in the HSC or equivalent examination, and a combined average GPA of at least 4.75 across both examinations.

Applicants must also have playing experience in cricket at the national, divisional, Dhaka League First or Second Division, or National Cricket League (NCL) level.