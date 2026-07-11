BKSP opens application for Bachelor of Sports studies, deadline 30 July
The Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP) has announced admissions for the 2025–2026 academic year to its four-year Bachelor of Sports Studies programme (proposed Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Physical Education and Sports Science). For this academic session, BKSP will admit students specialising in cricket. Online applications will remain open until 30 July.
The programme is affiliated with the National University, and admitted students may study either as residential or non-residential students.
According to the admission notice, applicants from all recognised education boards in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Open University who completed their SSC or equivalent examinations in 2022 or 2023 in the Humanities, Business Studies, HSC (Business Management) or Diploma in Commerce streams must have obtained a minimum GPA of 2.0 in the SSC or equivalent examination and a minimum GPA of 2.0 in the HSC or equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025.
In addition, they must have achieved a combined average GPA of at least 4.5 across the two examinations.
Applicants from the Science and HSC (Vocational) streams must have secured a minimum GPA of 2.25 in the SSC or equivalent examination, a minimum GPA of 2.0 in the HSC or equivalent examination, and a combined average GPA of at least 4.75 across both examinations.
Applicants must also have playing experience in cricket at the national, divisional, Dhaka League First or Second Division, or National Cricket League (NCL) level.
Admission test schedule
The admission test will take place on 9 August at 9:00 am at BKSP, Zirani, Savar.
The assessment will include 30 marks for MCQ questions in Bangla, English and General Knowledge, and 70 marks for the evaluation of sporting ability. The authorities will also award additional marks based on the applicants' SSC and HSC examination results.
Required documents
Applicants must upload the following documents when submitting the online application: SSC and HSC mark sheets, testimonial, certificate of cricket playing experience, NID.
On the day of the admission test, applicants must submit: A printed copy of the online registration form, six recently taken passport-sized colour photographs, Photocopies of the required certificates.
Applicants must also undergo a medical examination and bring the appropriate sports clothing and equipment required for the cricket assessment.
BKSP will publish the admission test results on 20 August on its official website (https://bksp.gov.bd). Final admission will take place on 3 September, and classes will commence on 6 September.
Application fee
The application fee is Tk 1,000.
Applicants must complete the application online by selecting the Applicant Registration option and choosing "Admission Notice for the 1st Year Bachelor’s (Honours) Program".
They must then complete the application form, submit it, make the payment, download the PDF version and print the completed application.
For detailed admission information, applicants should visit the official BKSP website (https://bksp.gov.bd).