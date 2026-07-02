36pc of students not sitting for exams

This time, 36 per cent of regular students are not participating in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations. Every year, many students, despite registering for public exams like SSC and HSC, do not end up taking the exams. However, education officials consider this year's non-participation rate unusually high.

The HSC and equivalent exams begin today, Thursday. According to the Ministry of Education and the education boards, under 11 education boards, around 1. 5 million students passed the SSC and equivalent exams two years ago (academic year 2024-25) and registered for the 11th grade.

Of them, approximately 950,000 students have filled out forms for the HSC and equivalent examination this time. In other words, nearly 550,000 regular students are not participating in the exams.

Last year, the non-participation rate among regular students in the HSC and equivalent exams was over 28 per cent. This rate has increased by about 8 percentage points over a year. Last year, over 400,000 registered students did not sit for exams.