HSC and equivalent exams begin
36pc of students not sitting for exams
Despite registration, nearly 550,000 regular students did not fill out exam forms. The rate has increased by about 8 percentage points over the span of a year.
This time, 36 per cent of regular students are not participating in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations. Every year, many students, despite registering for public exams like SSC and HSC, do not end up taking the exams. However, education officials consider this year's non-participation rate unusually high.
The HSC and equivalent exams begin today, Thursday. According to the Ministry of Education and the education boards, under 11 education boards, around 1. 5 million students passed the SSC and equivalent exams two years ago (academic year 2024-25) and registered for the 11th grade.
Of them, approximately 950,000 students have filled out forms for the HSC and equivalent examination this time. In other words, nearly 550,000 regular students are not participating in the exams.
Last year, the non-participation rate among regular students in the HSC and equivalent exams was over 28 per cent. This rate has increased by about 8 percentage points over a year. Last year, over 400,000 registered students did not sit for exams.
The situation with the Bangladesh Technical Education Board is even more concerning. This year, over 54 per cent of regular students under this board did not fill out exam forms.
The education department could not provide specific reasons for such a significant number of dropouts or non-participation in examinations within just two years.
However, an analysis by the Dhaka Education Board regarding absentee students in last year's SSC exams provides some insight. That year, more than 6, 000 students under the Dhaka Board were absent. Analysing data from 1,350 of them showed that nearly 41 per cent had married, indicating that child marriage was the primary cause of absence. Additionally, lack of preparation and poverty also emerged as significant reasons.
The education department could not provide specific reasons for such a significant number of dropouts or non-participation in examinations within just two years.
In this year's SSC and equivalent exams, it was also seen that over 23 per cent of students who registered two years ago as regular students did not participate.
Recently, there has been an increase in absentee students even after filling out exam forms for public exams. For instance, on the first day of last year's HSC and equivalent exams, a total of 19,759 students were absent, compared to 15,203 students on the first day of the previous year.
A source from the Dhaka Education Board mentioned that after registration, these students gradually distance themselves from studies over two years. Hence, the reason cannot be immediately identified. However, they plan to conduct research on this issue.
According to education-related individuals, at each step of the educational journey, some students drop out as they advance to higher grades. Child marriage, poverty, and many students joining the workforce after passing SSC are significant reasons for this trend. However, the unusually high increase in the rate of non-participation among regular students is concerning.
In response to a question of this correspondent during a press conference organised at the Secretariat on Wednesday regarding the HSC and equivalent exams, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said, these weaknesses are being identified, and necessary actions based on the obtained information will be taken in the future.
He hoped such incidents will not occur in the future.
Board-wise non-participation
Under nine general education boards, some 11,86,461 students registered for the 11th grade in the academic year 2024-25. Of them, some 794,477 students filled out exam forms. The remaining 391,984 students did not fill out forms, indicating that 33. 04 per cent of regular students are not taking the exam this time. Last year, this rate was around 27 per cent, marking approximately a 6 percentage point increase in a year.
In the Madrasah Education Board, 139,929 students registered for the Alim first year in the academic year 2024-25. Of them, 78,269 students filled out exam forms. Over 61,000 students did not fill out forms, accounting for 44.07 per cent of the total registered students. Last year, this rate was around 39 per cent, indicating an increase of about 5 percentage points in a year.
Under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, 165,542 students registered for the 11th grade (vocational). Of them, only 75,197 students filled out exam forms. On the other hand, 90,345 students did not fill out forms, meaning that 54.58 per cent of regular students are not taking the exam this time. Last year, this rate was around 40 per cent.
In this regard, Dhaka Education Board Secretary SM Kamal Uddin Haider told Prothom Alo that many students do not participate in exams in the designated year due to insufficient preparation. They sit for the exams the following year. This is one of the main reasons.
Exam preparation
At the press conference organised by the Ministry of Education on the occasion of the HSC and equivalent exams starting today, it was stated that a total of 12,70, 583 students, both regular and irregular, are participating.
The exams will be held across 2,697 centres nationwide. Students can enter the centres from 8: 30 AM. Police officers on duty at the centres will have body-worn cameras. The written exams will conclude in 21 days. On non-exam days, regular classes will continue in the educational institutions used as centres.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon stated in the press conference that this time, the HSC exams under nine general education boards will have a common question paper. From the next exam, common subjects (e. g. , Bangla and English) under the Madrasah and Technical Education Boards will also be tested with a common question paper.
He further mentioned that immediate legal action would be taken if anyone spreads misleading information about the exam on social media.
Mahdi Amin, education, primary and mass education adviser to the Prime Minister, and Abdul Khaleque, secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division also attended the press conference.