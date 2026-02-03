Interim govt’s last-minute push for a half-baked education act

After nearly a year and a half, the interim government has suddenly taken the initiative to enact an education act at the very end of its tenure.

Although there has been a strong demand to make secondary education universal, the draft of the proposed law seeks to make primary education compulsory only up to Class-V.

In effect, this merely repeats the existing 1990 Act and risks obstructing progress in the education system.

Educationists and education stakeholders note that discussions on formulating an education act have continued for almost one and a half decades. Yet, without consulting stakeholders, the authorities have now prepared a draft law in a hurried and careless manner.

In just nine days, on 12 February, a national parliamentary election will take place, after which a new government will be formed.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Education published the draft law on its website on 1 February (Sunday) to solicit opinions.