HSC and equivalent exam
Scope for those who missed exams, full marks for incorrect questions: Minister
Students who were unable to sit for their ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations due to adverse weather will be allowed to sit for the missed exams later using the same question papers prepared for postponed examinations under the Chattogram Education Board, announced by the Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon on Wednesday.
The Minister also confirmed that full marks will be given to all students for the two erroneous questions in the Physics First Paper.
In a statement delivered under Rule 300 in parliament on Wednesday, the minister said the special arrangement was being made considering the importance of the HSC examinations in students'' academic lives.
He noted that out of the 1,270,583 candidates nationwide, many in five districts under the Chattogram Board—Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban were hit by the recent heavy rainfall and adverse weather.
Beyond the Chattogram region, isolated cases were reported in Dhaka and other districts where students failed to reach their centers due to the downpour and other unavoidable circumstances.
The Minister further informed Parliament that the officials responsible for the errors in the Physics First Paper have already been suspended.
Candidates will receive full marks for questions 6 and 7 of the said paper, which were found to be incorrect.
He noted that out of the 1,270,583 candidates nationwide, many in five districts under the Chattogram Board—Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban were hit by the recent heavy rainfall and adverse weather.
Beyond the Chattogram region, isolated cases were reported in Dhaka and other districts where students failed to reach their centres due to the downpour and other unavoidable circumstances.
The Minister further informed Parliament that the officials responsible for the errors in the Physics First Paper have already been suspended.
Candidates will receive full marks for questions 6 and 7 of the said paper, which were found to be incorrect.