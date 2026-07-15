Scope for those who missed exams, full marks for incorrect questions: Minister

He noted that out of the 1,270,583 candidates nationwide, many in five districts under the Chattogram Board—Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban were hit by the recent heavy rainfall and adverse weather.

Beyond the Chattogram region, isolated cases were reported in Dhaka and other districts where students failed to reach their centres due to the downpour and other unavoidable circumstances.

The Minister further informed Parliament that the officials responsible for the errors in the Physics First Paper have already been suspended.

Candidates will receive full marks for questions 6 and 7 of the said paper, which were found to be incorrect.