SSC results today, how to check it
The results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today, Monday.
Education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon will inaugurate the publication of the results at 10:00 am at the conference room of the ministry, according to a press release.
Chairman of all education boards will hand over the results the education minister.
The results will also be released simultaneously through the education boards’ websites, the respective educational institutions and SMS.
Students will be able to check their results via SMS. The results will also be published on all education boards’ websites. In addition, results can be checked through the designated website of the education boards.
How to check the results
Checking results online-
All educational institutions concerned will have to collect the results published by the education boards through the websites https://eduboardresults.gov.bd and https://educationboardresults.gov.bd.
Go to the education board’s official website, educationboardresults.gov.bd, and select SSC/Dakhil from the Examination option. select the examination year from the Year option. Then select the relevant education board and enter the roll number and registration number correctly. Finally, complete the security captcha (for example, 3+5 = 8) and click the Submit button.
Checking results by SMS-
SSC results can also be obtained via SMS. Students can send an SMS from their mobile phones to 16140 or 16222.
To do so, go to the messaging option on your mobile phone and type SSC, followed by a space and the first three letters of the education board’s name in English, followed by a space and the roll number.
Then enter a space followed by the examination year and send the message to 16140.
For example: SSC DHA 123456 2026 — send to 16140. The result will be provided in a reply message.
Madrasah: Madrasah students must complete pre-registration first. To pre-register, type Dakhil <Board Name [First 3 Letters] <Roll <Year and send it to 16222.
For example, for the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board, type Dakhil MAD 123456 2026 and send it to 16222. As soon as the results are published, the results will automatically be sent to the mobile numbers of students who have pre-registered.
Technical: To obtain results by SMS, type SSC <Board Name (First 3 Letters) <Roll <Year and send it to 16222. For example, type SSC TEC 123456 2026 and send it to 16222.
Students will also be able to collect their examination results from their respective educational institutions. Results will not be available from the education boards, the Ministry of Education or newspaper offices.
Checking institution-based results-
To obtain an institution-based result sheet, go to the education board’s website. Then click on the Results Corner and enter the educational institution’s EIIN. The result sheet for that institution can then be downloaded.
This year’s SSC and equivalent examinations began on 21 April, with the theoretical examinations continuing until 20 May. Practical examinations were held from 7 June to 14 June.
A total of 1,857,344 candidates from 11 education boards across the country took part in this year’s examinations. Of them, 930,305 were boys and 927,039 were girls.