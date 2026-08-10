SSC results today, how to check it

The results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today, Monday.

Education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon will inaugurate the publication of the results at 10:00 am at the conference room of the ministry, according to a press release.

Chairman of all education boards will hand over the results the education minister.

The results will also be released simultaneously through the education boards’ websites, the respective educational institutions and SMS.

Students will be able to check their results via SMS. The results will also be published on all education boards’ websites. In addition, results can be checked through the designated website of the education boards.