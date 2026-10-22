HSC results likely on 29 October
The education boards had proposed that the results of this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations be published between 25 and 29 October.
The results may be published on 29 October.
A senior source at the Dhaka Education Board told Prothom Alo today, Thursday, that the results could be published on 29 October, as results are usually announced on Thursdays. This year, 29 October falls on a Thursday.
Asked about the matter, Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, told Prothom Alo that they had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education to publish the results between 25 and 29 October.
He hoped to know the specific date for the announcement by next Sunday.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July.
A total of 1,270,583 candidates, including regular and irregular students, were registered to sit the examinations. However, a considerable number of candidates were absent.