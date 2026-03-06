Asian University for Women launches search for new vice-chancellor

Asian University for Women (AUW) has launched an international search for a new vice-chancellor and chief academic officer. The current vice-chancellor, Rubana Huq, will retire after having completed a four-year term. AUW has retained the international executive search firm WittKieffer to assist with the search process, reports a press release published on Wednesday.

A search committee co-chaired by Professor John Sexton, president emeritus of New York University (and an honorary graduate of AUW), dean emeritus, Benjamin F Butler, professor of Law at New York University Law School, and Paula Johnson, president of Wellesley College (who is also an honorary graduate of AUW) will lead the search committee.