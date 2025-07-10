Dhaka Board
SSC results: 37,068 students get GPA 5
A total of 3,79,247 students appeared in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations under the Dhaka Board. Of them, 1,77,938 students are male while 2,01,309 students are female.
Among them, 2,56,039 students have passed. Of them 1,14,388 male and 141651 are female, according to the website of the education boards.
These students secured minimum GP 1.0 in every compulsory and elective subject. Percentage of pass is 67.51.
A total of 37068 students got GPA 5.00. Of them, 17,076 are male while 19,992 are female.
Earlier, the results were published around 2:00 pm today, Thursday.
Overall, the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year in the country.
A total of 139,032 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025. The average passing rate in this year is 68.45 per cent.