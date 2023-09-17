Primary school teachers to be appointed to 80pc ATEO posts

The government has decided to appoint the primary school teachers to 80 per cent positions of assistant thana education officer (ATEO), with the remaining 20 per cent positions left for open competitive recruitment.
Besides, the qualified teachers will have the opportunity to be appointed to various senior posts in the directorate of primary education.
The facilities have been incorporated in the new recruitment rules formulated by the primary education directorate. A gazette notification was issued in this regard on 13 September.
*More to follow…