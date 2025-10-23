Bangladeshi scientist Saiful conducting research on social robots at US universities

Every year, students from Bangladesh and various countries around the world come to the United States for higher education.

Many face challenges in adjusting to studying in the US, including navigating streets and adapting to academic life.

To address these problems, Bangladeshi scientist and educator AKM Saiful Islam is conducting research on the use of campus robots at US universities.

His research focuses on the application of artificial intelligence and robotics in education, as well as proper management policies.

The social robot will not only assist with academic tasks but will also provide counselling and monitoring to prevent students from going astray.