Primary scholarship exam results to be published today
The results of the Primary Scholarship Examination will be officially published on Sunday.
A press conference has been scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka to announce the results. Adviser for Primary and Mass Education and Education, A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon, will be present.
The results had initially been scheduled for release on Thursday. In preparation, the 2025 scholarship examination results were finalised on 8 July. Md Mehtab Kayes, an assistant maintenance officer at the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), was assigned to create the necessary web links for uploading the results to the online portal. He had been instructed not to upload the results before their official release.
However, at 10:00am on 9 July (Thursday), the results for nine districts under the Dhaka division were uploaded through those links. Members of the public accessed the results and shared them on social media, triggering widespread discussion and criticism.
Following the incident, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education temporarily suspended the official concerned. The suspended official is Mehtab Kayes, assistant maintenance officer at the DPE.
A notification issued on Friday said he had been suspended under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules over allegations of misconduct. The DPE has also formed an investigation committee to examine the incident.
This year, a total of 82,500 students will receive scholarships. Of them, 80 per cent are from government primary schools, while the remaining 20 per cent are from non-government primary schools and kindergartens. Scholarship recipients receive financial assistance under two categories: Talent Pool and General Grade.
The examination was held across the country, except in the three hill districts, from 15 to 18 April 2026. In the three hill districts—Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban—the exam was conducted under a separate schedule from 17 to 20 April.
More than 640,000 students sat for the examination this year, including around 550,000 from government primary schools and 90,000 from non-government primary schools and kindergartens.
Results available online and via SMS
The Directorate of Primary Education said parents and guardians will be able to access the results online and through SMS after the official publication.
The official online platform for checking the results is the IPEMIS (Integrated Primary Education Management Information System) portal.