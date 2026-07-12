Primary scholarship exam results to be published today

The results of the Primary Scholarship Examination will be officially published on Sunday.

A press conference has been scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka to announce the results. Adviser for Primary and Mass Education and Education, A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon, will be present.

The results had initially been scheduled for release on Thursday. In preparation, the 2025 scholarship examination results were finalised on 8 July. Md Mehtab Kayes, an assistant maintenance officer at the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), was assigned to create the necessary web links for uploading the results to the online portal. He had been instructed not to upload the results before their official release.