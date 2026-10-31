HSC results 2026: Chittagong board records lowest pass rate in 15 years
The pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under the Chittagong Education Board has dropped to 52.07 per cent this year. A total of 2,929 students secured a GPA-5.
This marks the lowest pass rate recorded by the Chittagong Education Board in the last 15 years.
Last year, the pass rate stood at 52.57 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of GPA-5 scorers decreased by 3,201 compared to the previous year.
Professor Parvez Sajjad Chowdhury, the board's Controller of Examinations, announced the results at the Chittagong Education Board auditorium at 11:00 am today, on Saturday. Board Secretary Mohammad Zahirul Haque was also present on the occasion.
Alongside Chattogram, students from Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari districts sat for the examinations under the Chittagong board.
A total of 99,878 examinees appeared for the exams this year, of whom 50,166 passed. The pass rate for male students was 47.62 per cent, while the pass rate for female students stood at 53.49 per cent.
The creative question method was introduced at the higher secondary level in the country in 2012. A review of the board’s performance over the past 15 years reveals that the pass rate in 2012 was 72.29 per cent.
In 2020, a 100 per cent pass rate was recorded under a special evaluation method adopted during the covid-19 pandemic.
In 2021, the pass rate was 89.4 per cent. In the subsequent years, it experienced a steady decline: 78.8 per cent in 2022, 74 per cent in 2023, 70.4 per cent in 2024 and 52.57 per cent in 2025. This year, it fell even further to 52.07 per cent.