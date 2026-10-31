HSC results 2026: Chittagong board records lowest pass rate in 15 years

The pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under the Chittagong Education Board has dropped to 52.07 per cent this year. A total of 2,929 students secured a GPA-5.

This marks the lowest pass rate recorded by the Chittagong Education Board in the last 15 years.

Last year, the pass rate stood at 52.57 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of GPA-5 scorers decreased by 3,201 compared to the previous year.

Professor Parvez Sajjad Chowdhury, the board's Controller of Examinations, announced the results at the Chittagong Education Board auditorium at 11:00 am today, on Saturday. Board Secretary Mohammad Zahirul Haque was also present on the occasion.