UK will rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme

The two sides have also agreed to start negotiations on electricity market integration, and have set a deadline to finalise a food and drink trade deal and carbon markets linkage next year, the statement said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sought closer ties with the EU since he was elected last year and he hailed a "new era" in the relationship in May when the two sides agreed the most significant reset of defence and trade ties since the country's departure from the bloc in 2020.

Starmer has sought to distinguish his approach from the often tense relations between previous Conservative governments and the EU during the Brexit negotiations.